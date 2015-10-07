Khloé Kardashian Works Out In a Sexy Swimsuit?

Khloé Kardashian wants you to “get acquainted with [her] St. Barth’s booty.”



The reality star, 31, shared photos of her working out on a recent vacation in a sexy, black one-piece swimsuit and matching Nikes. Fans can see her stretching and lunging her way around the tropics on her new website.

“There’s no such thing as a vacation from fitness, so I made sure to schedule in a work out during my St. Barths getaway last month,” posted Kardashian.

“I went for a run in my bathing suit and Nikes, but while I was stretching, Joyce Bonelli (my makeup artist/BFF) and Hrush (my Armenian goddess makeup artist), kept urging me to do a little photo shoot and they just started snapping away lol,” she continued. “Just a 5 minute shoot but I got way, way into it!”

We can tell! But hey, if you’ve got it, flaunt it.

The youngest Kardashian sister has been breaking down her workouts with trainer Gunnar Peterson on her site, and told PEOPLE in March that she exercises “almost every day.”

