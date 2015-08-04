Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned 'Revenge Body' For Critics Who Called Her 'The Fat One For My Entire Existence'

Khloé Kardashian may be on a serious fitness kick these days, but that’s not stopping her from indulging in good food.



“I love treating myself, I’m a foodie,” the reality star said in the September issue of Women’s Health magazine (on stands Aug. 11). “If I could control what I eat, I would have the best body ever. But because I have no self-control, and I don’t really care to have it, I have to work harder. I would rather work out harder and eat what I want, in moderation.”

Like any of us, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has cravings – and when that happens, she doesn’t deprive herself: “I’m not going to eat a whole cake, but last night I had pizza. If I want pizza, I’m going to have it. So I had pizza last night and it made me very happy.”

Kardashian says she loves to have all her friends over and she doesn’t “make small dinners.”

“I love to cook. I’m a stay-at-home type of person,” said Kardashian, who is launching a new talk show, Kocktails with Khloe, later this year. “My last girls night I had my girlfriends come over and it was supposed to just be like they were going to stop by for a second, but then we opened up a bottle of wine and it turned into four bottles of wine for like, six girls. … So it turns into a very conversational, fun, drunken girl night.”

Despite her love for cooking and enjoying some vino, Kardashian says she’s “more aware now.”

The reality star, who has an entire closet dedicated to fitness apparel, tells the magazine she has been working out since around 2012, around the same time she was splitting from her now ex-husband Lamar Odom.

“I was having a hard time with Lamar. It was toward the end of our union, and there was so much drama,” she says. “I needed a release.”

At first, Kardashian says it was “baby steps” and “so hard.”

“The first 45 days you’re like, ‘F——k this s——t,'” she adds. “You’re exhausted, you’re sore, and I actually felt fatter because I was swollen.”

But the star didn’t give up on her sessions with celeb trainer Gunnar Peterson: “If you keep going, you’re eventually like, ‘Wow, is that an indentation on my arm? Yeah, it’s a revenge body. But it’s just as much for all my critics who called me ‘the fat one’ for my entire existence.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has silenced her body critics as of late: She recently shared an unretouched version of one of the photos from her Complex magazine shoot on Instagram.

“This one is for all the troll haters out there that cannot seem to give me an ounce of credit for my daily workouts!” she captioned.