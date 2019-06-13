Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Go-To Starbucks Order — And It Includes 'Seven Pumps' of Chai Mix

Khloé Kardashian just shared her go-to Starbucks order, and it’s got a lot of steps.

During an interview between Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner ahead of the release of their new Kylie Cosmetics Koko Kollection collaboration, Jenner, 21, asked her sibling a list of “burning questions” — one being what her Starbucks drink of choice is.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Venti, seven pump, no water chai latte,” Kardashian, 34, responded.

When Jenner asked her to clarify what a “seven pump” drink was, the reality star responded by saying, “Just a little extra fabulousness. Chai!”

The Good American co-founder also revealed in the interview that she’d “probably” eat a cockroach for a million dollars — but Jenner disagreed. “Well, you’re a billionaire,” Kardashian joked in response.

According to food website The Daily Meal, Starbucks typically includes five to six pumps of chai mix in a venti chai latte. (Tall lattes include three, and grande drinks have four.)

The website also notes that Starbucks uses hot water to dilute the chai concentrate in the latte, so ordering the drink without water, as Kardashian recommends, will create a much stronger chai taste.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Would ‘Never Date’ a Guy with a Girlfriend, Source Says: ‘It’s Just Ridiculous’

Khloé Kardashian

Kardashian is a known avid tea drinker — and she even has an entire drawer dedicated to tea bags in her home.

“I like having all these different teas on hand for my guests,” she said in 2016. “Whenever anyone comes over, they ask if I have tea and when I open the drawer, everyone’s like, ‘OMG amazing!’”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Fans Are Mad Her Starbucks Drink Isn’t Vegan Even Though She Claimed to Be One

Kardashian said that chamomile is “always a winner” in her book, but that her visitors tend to favor the more fruit-forward blends. “The most popular ones with my guests are the peach and raspberry teas,” she shared at the time.