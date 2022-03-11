This is not the first time Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian has offered fans a glimpse of her organized pantry

Khloé Kardashian Shows Off the New Way She Organizes Her Pantry

It is no secret that Khloé Kardashian has a knack for organization.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently revealed her rearranged super organized pantry on Poosh.

Any Kardashian fan is familiar with Khloé's home. Her specific kitchen organization has prompted conversations in the television series and amongst fans online, specifically her cookie stacking technique, which is one of her particularly labor-intensive kitchen tasks. These strategically stacked cookie jars are still in her pantry and is precisely organized, jarred and labeled for each type of cookie, as is the rest of the food in her pantry.

Khloe Kardashian Pantry Credit: Poosh

Each shelf is full of precisely placed food. The bottom two rows include both canned and boxed goods ranging from crackers, noodles and soups. Meanwhile, the third row up is stacked with everything you need to complete a meal including salad dressings, soy, hot, barbecue and spaghetti sauces, honey, mustard, ketchup and other must-have items.

You can find glass jarred noodles, cereals, cookies and other snacks displayed on the fourth row up. The top shelf is stacked with labeled bins that include items such as Ziploc, collagen and protein.

Towards the back of the pantry, the Good American founder stores baking supplies in aesthetically pleasing dispensers and jars for flour, sugar, sprinkles and any other baking necessities.

Khloe Kardashian Pantry Credit: Poosh

The Home Edit oversaw this major pantry reorganization, and many of their hallmarks of their organization style (including special labels, color coding and liberal use of Lazy Susans) can be seen.

"This pantry project was extremely special, and we worked closely with Khloé's team to create a custom aesthetic with specific solutions. By staining the backstock baskets, dispensers, and jars a custom color, it created a cohesive look throughout the entire space while delivering maximal function," the brand wrote on Instagram, alongside more photos of their revamp.

This is not the first time Kardashian has showed off her pantry. In 2018, the star offered fans a glimpse of her upgraded pantry. At the time, she couldn't help but share the end results on Instagram.

"I have always known that I'm very particular in the way that I like things done," she posted on Instagram stories in 2018. "I'm incredibly organized and love/need everything to be labeled and color-coded."

the home edit khloe kardashian pantry Clea Shearer

To take her pantry to the next level in 2018, Kardashian also enlisted the help of the home organization experts at the Home Edit. "I normally do not project my crazy particular somewhat controlling ways onto other people, but I think I've met my soulmate in @thehomeedit," she said.

"Most of my stuff just needed new labels and a little jooooge," she wrote. "@thehomedit changed the labels and it changed my happiness meter."