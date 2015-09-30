Khloé Kardashian Shows How She Tones Her Famous Butt — Try It At Home!

Khloé Kardashian is revealing some of her go-to moves for a super-toned butt — and you can do them at home!



The reality star’s trainer Gunnar Peterson breaks down how Kardashian exercises her “abs, calves and ass” in the latest Khlo-Fit video posted to her app and website.

In the first move, Kardashian ducks under a hurdle and pops up on the other side while lifting her inside leg and raising her outside arm, which holds a medicine ball.

“The key is transferring the weight, shifting to one leg,” says Peterson. “You’ll notice that your dominant side is probably a lot stronger than your non-dominant side.”

If you don’t have a hurdle at home (and who does?) that’s not a problem.

“If you don’t have something to duck under don’t worry about it,” says Peterson. “Pick something at your eye line, duck under it, and come up.”

Kardashian then performs a twisting lunge, moving into a monkey row. To do this move, she twists to the side in a lunge, lowers two dumbbells outside of her foot, and pops back up, springing her arms up towards her underarms.

“On a twisting lunge, you’re working transverse plane, rotational plane,” explains Peterson. “You’re blasting calves, you’re hitting glutes. Up here [in the monkey row] you’re getting shoulders, and obviously a little bit of biceps, plus by being upright, you’re automatically activating your core.”

Peterson says you can substitute bags of sugar, water bottles or milk cartons for dumbbells if you don’t have any handy. “[There are] a million ways to do this,” he says about his moves. “Don’t let lack of equipment be your excuse for not doing it.”

Kardashian has said she finds working out “addicting,” and revealed over the summer that she lost 35 lbs.