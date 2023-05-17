Khloé Kardashian Shares a Tour of Her Organized Pantry

The reality star first shared pictures of family cat Grey Kitty in January 2022

Published on May 17, 2023
Khloe Kardashian Pantry
Photo: Khloe Kardshian/TikTok

Khloé Kardashian isn't the only fan of her pantry — her furry friend seems keen on it, too!

The Good American co-founder, 38, shared a TikTok on Tuesday giving fans an updated tour of the highly-organized space, which got an overhaul in 2022. Unlike previous pantry and home tours though, this video features Khloé's feline companion, Grey Kitty.

"Star of the show: my pantry or grey kitty? You tell me," she captioned the clip.

The video, which is paired with the Succession theme song, shows Khloé tapping her long French tip nails on the shelves and rustling squeezable apple sauce packets in a basket labeled "True" for her daughter. The Kardashians star spins a lazy Susan full of at least a dozen hot sauce varieties and scans around the pantry, showing that other turn tables hold varieties of peanut butters, jams, maple syrups and more.

Grey Kitty, who she first debuted on Instagram with her daughter in January 2022 and was the inspiration for their adorable Halloween costumes, head butts different containers and carefully walks around snacks throughout the clip.

The bottom row of her neutral-colored pantry contains larger items in wooden boxes, including one labeled "healthy stuff," which holds pretzels and tortilla chips. The following row contains smaller products, some of which have specific groupings like "raisins," in a woven basket. Next up are the lazy Susans and last, but certainly not least, is the top shelf displaying large jars stocked full of her iconic cookie stacks and various sprinkles, all of which are carefully labeled like the rest of the pantry.

Khloe Kardashian Pantry
Khloe Kardshian/TikTok

Khloé isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner with a knack for tidy homes. The reality stars' impeccable taste extends to their stylish kitchens, snack organization and aesthetically-pleasing refrigerators, as fans have seen in their TV shows and on social media. For example, Kris Jenner's monochromatic refrigerator dedicated entirely to green produce blew up online last year. Also, Kim Kardashian shut down critics in 2020 who said she didn't keep enough food in the house by giving a tour of her walk-in fridge and personal frozen yogurt machine.

The organization skills don't stop with adults in the family. In a 2021 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Khloé revealed how her daughter is already following in her organizational footsteps — even though she wishes she wouldn't.

Khloe Kardashian Matches with Daughter True for Halloween: ‘What True Wants, True Gets’ https://www.instagram.com/p/CkeUtOJyJdm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
khloe kardashian/instagram

"I am incredibly clean and organized. I like everything in its place, I'm very regimented. And I don't want that for True, but she already has so much of that," Khloé said on the show.

"I feel bad that she has so much of it so young, but every toy has to be put back exactly where she got it from," she added of her child, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. "I always just try to mess things up and tell her, 'It's OK to live in a mess!' Although I'm cringing inside, I don't want her to cringe. So she has that, and I wish she didn't."

