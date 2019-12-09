Khloé Kardashian Reveals What Happens to the Leftover Food from Her Family's Extravagant Parties

It’s no secret that the KarJenner family knows how to throw a bash.

With each birthday or holiday celebration, the reality stars plan an over-the-top affair, each somehow more extravagant than the last.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West created an entire Jurassic adventure park for her son Saint West’s 4th birthday, complete with a large dig site and several dinosaur craft stations. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner told her followers she was already beginning to plan daughter Stormi‘s 2nd birthday bash for February, revealing that it would be “insane.”

All of these celebrations left one fan wondering what happened with all of excess and leftover food once the festivities came to an end.

“Serious question… what do y’all do with all the props, decor, and leftover food after birthday parties!!?” one fan tweeted on Sunday. “I just watched khloe’s from last weekend, North/P’s the week before and Saint’s last night. It’s SO MUCH, I’m so curious!”

Khloé Kardashian responded to the fan and revealed that the family donates all left over food.

“The decor is normally rented but anything personal (like the quote signs) I have in storage for another function one day,” she explained on Twitter. “The food left overs always get donated to a food bank or church. Sometimes the food may go elsewhere Depending on the situation.”

Just last month, the famous family was facing some heat from fans after Khloé shared a clip from an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that featured a dinner gone wild.

In the clip, some members of the famous family break out into an all-out food fight, throwing entire bowls of pasta and salad at one another while running around the table to dodge flying pieces of their meal.

While some fans laughed about the family’s rowdy dinner, others called out the wasteful behavior.

“My only thought during this whole video was how many humans there are out there without food. ‘KIM THERE ARE PEOPLE DYING’ …. and starving …. #disappointedbutnotsurprised,” one user wrote in the comments of the post.

In the clip, Khloé seems to have a similar reaction to the concerned fans, calling her family’s behavior “unacceptable.”

“Am I bothered by this food fight right now? Who the f— wouldn’t be bothered by this?” she says to the camera. “This is, in any normal person’s world, bizarre, disturbing, and unacceptable.”