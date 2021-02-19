Khloé Kardashian Questions Snapple About Their Switch from Glass to Recycled Plastic Bottles

The beverage company previously revealed that they would be transitioning to bottles made of 100% recycled plastic back in October

Khloé Kardashian has a question for Snapple.

On Friday, the 36-year-old reality star sent a social media message to the beverage company, asking if they were truly moving away from using their classic glass bottles and changing their packaging altogether.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I absolutely love @Snapple but I just found out that they're changing their packaging and they're getting rid of their glass bottles," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote. "I'm trying to get rid of single use plastic and move everything to glass/aluminum."

"So @Snapple," she added. "is it True, no more glass?"

Though Snapple hasn't replied directly to Kardashian, the company announced back in October that they would be transitioning to bottles made of 100% recycled plastic.

In a section on Snapple's website, the drink company notes that the new bottles are "filled with the same delicious Snapple flavors" and use less packaging material.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The reasoning behind their move to the plastic bottles? "We're taking steps towards creating a more sustainable future," the company said.

Snapple also adds that the new recycled packaging "uses 75% less energy than making new plastic bottles" and "eliminates the need to create 600 million new plastic bottles every year."

RELATED VIDEO: Cooking with Cousins! Kim Kardashian West Watches North, 7, Chicago, 3, and Dream, 4, Make Ramen

Back in 2018, Kardashian's love for the drink paid off when she received a special package sent to her by the beverage company, which featured her face on a bottle of Diet Snapple, according to the Daily Mail.

Sharing a video to Snapchat of the bottle crafted in her likeness, a warm message from the team at Snapple was written on the bottle, which began, "Hey there Khloe!"

"We popped in to say we're super excited about your new babe," the statement continued, referencing Kardashian's then-newborn daughter, True Thompson. "With a mama who sees so much good in the world, we think that Miss True is one darn lucky girl."