Khloé Kardashian Fires Back on Twitter After Being Accused of Taking Credit for Store-Bought Pies

Image zoom

Khloé Kardashian‘s domestic skills have come into question, and she’s not too happy.

In a fiery Twitter rant (complete with very NSFW language, so click with caution), the reality star called out her haters for being “petty” and “savage.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though she doesn’t direct her comments at anyone specifically, she posted the Tweets after being accused of taking credit for “homemade” Thanksgiving pies that appear to have come from Sweet Lady Jane Bakery in Los Angeles.

While the cherry, pecan, and pumpkin pies do look suspiciously similar to the ones on the bakery’s website (the leaf piecrust cutout is the giveaway), we do know that the centerpiece of the dessert table — the towering cinnamon-sugar monkey bread — was definitely homemade, since she posted a video of the cooking process on her app.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her New Waist Trainer at the Gym

This also comes on the heels of another Twitter rant she posted after showing off her toned physique in an Instagram selfie, urging her detractors to “uplift” themselves instead.