Khloé Kardashian Gave Her 'Incredibly Organized Pantry' a Makeover—Take a Tour

Jessica Fecteau
December 07, 2018 03:08 PM
A freshly organized pantry is music to Khloe Kardashian‘s ears.

While it’s no secret she has a knack for arranging her pantry, the reality star just gave it a little upgrade and couldn’t help but share the end results on Instagram.

“I have always known that I’m very particular in the way that I like things done,” she posted on Instagram stories. “I’m incredibly organized and love/need everything to be labeled and color-coded.”

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

To take her pantry to the next level, Kardashian enlisted the help of the home organization experts at the Home Edit. “I normally do not project my crazy particular somewhat controlling ways onto other people, but I think I’ve met my soulmate in @thehomeedit,” she said.

They added more bins and marked each clear container with white marker and larger, easy-to-read labels.

Before & after
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian uses Big Square containers to house two different types of raisins and cashews and the OXO’s POP Cereal Dispensers for at least 12 types of cereal. You will also find several boxes of Betty Crocker cake mix and a large assortment of packaged snacks, all contained in rounded POP Jars with lids.

She also has bins labeled “chips”, “backstock”, “breakfast”, “dried fruit”, and “gluten-free.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Most of my stuff just needed new labels and a little jooooge,” she wrote. “@thehomedit changed the labels and it changed my happiness meter.”

Each of her spices are in uniform jars with larger labels. “This makes it so easy to find what I need!” she has said.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian’s pantry is where her organization skills really shine—but her talents extend elsewhere in her house. Her tea drawer, cookie jars, baking supplies, cocktail bar and refrigerator are all immaculate.

