Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Debate Whether or Not to 'Get a Chef' for Thanksgiving This Year

The Kardashian sisters are opening up about their Thanksgiving traditions.

During a joint appearance with sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian on Tuesday’s episode of The Real, cohost Adrienne Bailon asks whether they “actually” like to cook their Thanksgiving meal.

“I do. I love to cook,” Khloé, 35, said.

However, Kim, 39, added that the family’s “biggest argument right now” is whether to cook the huge holiday meal themselves or outsource it to a chef.

“We’ve been talking about this cooking thing. You feel like we should cook it all on our own, Kylie [Jenner] and mom [Kris Jenner] think we should get a chef,” Kim told her sister. “It’s like split.”

Kourtney, 40, chimed in next, addressing her sister Khloé: “I think for Thanksgiving last year, we didn’t cook enough. You weren’t there, is that why?”

“No, I cook and clean every Thanksgiving by myself,” Khloé said. “I do it all. I’m normally in Cleveland [where ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson lives] cooking every single dish — I love it.”

Khloé added that her favorite part of the meal to cook is dessert — and the reality star said she’s “famous for [her] Oreo cake.”

“I’ve never had it,” Kourtney responded.

“Well, it’s not gluten-free, dairy-free, air-free,” Khloé quipped back, referencing Kourtney’s restrictive diet.

Last Thanksgiving, the entire Kardashian-Jenner fam gathered at Kris’ home in Palm Springs, California, to celebrate the holiday. The only Kardashian sister missing from the family fun was Khloé, who indeed spent the holiday in Cleveland with Tristan and their daughter True. (Khloé and Tristan broke up earlier this year.)

On Instagram, Kendall Jenner posted a video of the group posing for the camera, with Kris’ mother, MJ, alongside Kourtney, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and their three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Kim and husband Kanye West stood in the center with their three kids, North, Saint and Chicago. And Kylie and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, with their baby daughter Stormi Webster, rounded out the group.

On her Instagram Story at the time, Khloé shared photos of the food in Cleveland, which included a lavish display of desserts including donuts, cookies in the shape of Autumn leaves, pies and cupcakes. The mom of one also showed off her dinner table, which was decorated with white flower petals.

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”