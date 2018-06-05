Khloé Kardashian Shares Her 'Exact Low Carb Meal Plan' Since Welcoming Baby True

Khloé Kardashian is all about her health since welcoming her daughter True.

The reality star, who gave birth in April amid a cheating scandal involving her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, has been documenting her post-baby workouts and is now revealing what she’s been doing in the kitchen as well.

“I’m currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me,” she wrote in a post on her app on Monday. “It has lots of protein, so I’m able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I’m never hungry because I’m always eating!”

While a low-carb lifestyle might sound challenging at first, Kardashian assures “I promise it’s easier to follow than it sounds.”

Her “exact meal plan” kicks off with a pre-workout snack of one tablespoon of jam with one tablespoon of almond butter and a post-workout breakfast of two eggs any style with one cup of oatmeal and one cup of fresh fruit.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star eats another piece of fruit, like an apple or banana, as a mid-morning snack before having a lunch that works for her postpartum.

“For lunch, Dr. Goglia recommends a four-ounce piece of grilled chicken breast with a half portion of a simple starch, like four ounces of yam or a half cup of white rice, along with a veggie and a salad. Because I recently gave birth, I’m still eating a full portion of starch right now,” she writes. “For the salad, keep it simple with an oil-based vinaigrette. Any vegetables are great, but he especially recommends those high in iron, like spinach, beets, asparagus, broccoli or romaine. You can also swap out the chicken for another lean meat, but make sure it’s grilled, steamed, baked or broiled.”

Kardashian snacks on more fruit, nuts and vegetables like cherry tomatoes throughout the day to keep her energy up. “Don’t let yourself get hungry,” she recommends.

For dinner, her nutritionist, who also shared the nine foods you should be eating, suggests an eight-ounce piece of fish over other protein for “performance purposes and more rapid weight loss” paired with four ounces of yams.

“To fulfill that craving for sweets” Kardashian reaches for, you guessed it, another portion of fruit.

The new mom also reflected on her post-baby workout sessions in another post on her app last week.

“On that first day back, it felt so good to sweat again,” she said. “Not going to lie, it’s a struggle to get back into the groove. Mentally, I’m strong but physically, it’s just not the same. But every day, I’m one step closer, baby!”