Khloé Kardashian loves having people over — that’s why she keeps her pantry insanely well-stocked with goodies like Lucky Charms (for Kylie and Mason) and French onion dip (for Rob).

She also has an impressive cocktail repertoire.

“No party is complete without cocktails! My friends all have different tastes when it comes to their drink of choice, so I like to maintain a well-stocked bar with different kinds of alcohol to keep everyone happy,” she writes on her website. “And I’m a damn good hostess if I do say so myself.”

Kardashian shares four of her go-to cocktail recipes, including a Moscow Mule, a margarita, a mai tai and a personal favorite — the “Sudden Hangover” (“Just ignore the name of this one, haha”).

The recipe, which she got from Elm Street Liquors in Chicago, is super simple — make it this weekend and pretend it’s still summer.

Sudden Hangover

1. Fill a shaker with ice.

2. Pour in 1 ½ ounces mango nectar, 1 ounce silver tequila, ¾ ounce triple sec, ¾ ounce fresh lime juice, and ½ ounce simple syrup.

3. Shake it all up and strain into a chilled flute, and then top it off with your “fave” champagne.