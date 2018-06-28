McDonald's Hash Browns and Bacon Donuts: See All the Food at Khloé Kardashian's Birthday Bash

It’s Khloé Kardashian‘s birthday and she’ll indulge if she wants to.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rang in her 34th birthday with a low-key backyard bash complete with an eclectic food spread, including multiple trays of doughnuts, one full of pink glazed treats that spelled out “Happy F—ing Birthday Koko.”

“They look crazy but look how cute,” she can be heard saying in a video on her Instagram.

“So no diet today,” Khloé adds as she zooms in on a tray of extravagant, colorful doughnuts that were topped with cereal and marshmallows.

Kendall Jenner, who was there for the celebration alongside her sisters Kylie and Kim Kardashian West, posted a picture on her own Instagram story of a donut topped with bacon bits with the caption “hmmmm.”

Khloé posted another video of the party on her Snapchat where she zooms in on her 5-year-old niece North West eating what appears to be a donut. “Happy birthday to who?” the reality star asks her niece. “Koko,” North replies as she chows down on her dessert.

The birthday girl also celebrated with one of her favorite fast food menu items: McDonald’s hash browns.

The reality star is such a fan of the fried potato that she recently admitted in a post on her app that it was the first food she ate after giving birth to her now 2-month-old daughter True Thompson.

When Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson returned to L.A., the couple was even spotted pulling through the McDonald’s drive-thru, where Kardashian could be seen chowing down on a french fry.

Later on in the evening, Khloé opened a gift from Kim and North which was wrapped in paper that featured images of Kanye West and Kim’s classic crying faces on the outside. Inside was a custom Balenciaga handbag printed with images of dollar bills. Khloé excitedly showed the bag to the North, telling her, “Do you know what this stands for? Khlo-money!”

Kardashian was also given a huge gift when some of her family members agreed to squash the drama—on social media at least—that ensued after Thompson’s cheating scandal. In an effort to make peace, Kim asked Thompson to unblock her on Instagram in honor of Khloé’s birthday. The NBA star agreed that, “for Khloé’s birthday, it’s only right.”

“There’s no going back now,” Thompson said as pulled out his phone and unblocked her as Kim videoed the whole thing for her Instagram story.

At the get-together, the Revenge Body host cooked her guests, which also included her longtime friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq, butter crust chicken for the dinner portion of the party, and Kylie gave a toast to top off the evening before they all took shots. “I’ve known you since I was born,” Kylie said, “uh…you’re my sister, and I truly give you all the credit for who I am—who I’ve become.”

“You give me my crazy,” the new mom continues before pausing and realizing, “wait this isn’t about me” as the room erupted in laughter. “Happy Birthday,” Kylie continued. “I love you.”

“I love you,” Khloé responded.

“And that’s all…” Kylie finished.

“Oh my god,” Khloé gushed. “That’s all I need.”