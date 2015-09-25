Image zoom

How does Khloé Kardashian stay in such killer shape? We’re finally getting the answers that we, as a nation, deserve.

Back in the gym after a family vacation to St. Barths (where she ate a sufficient amount of junk food), Kardashian catches trainer Gunnar Peterson up on all the exercise she managed to get when she wasn’t lounging on the beach.

“I did a full workout. I did like all this hiking, up in the mountain trails,” she says.

“Khloé just got back from vacation, and I wanted to put together something that would challenge her, get her back into the rhythm of being here in the gym,” Peterson says. “So I went for pretty much a full-body workout. I definitely threw some cardio intervals in there and tried to challenge her North to South. That’s what I do.”

Kardashian dives into a grueling training session that includes bicep curls, rope pull-downs, squats and lateral work, then spends some serious time on the ab and stationary bike machines.

“How much did St. Barths suck without me there?” Peterson teases Kardashian when she takes a moment to catch her breath.

Just like the rest of the world, Kardashian has moments at the gym when she doesn’t think she’ll make it. When her heart rate skyrockets, Kardashian has Peterson feel her pulse to see how hard she’s been working.

“But I can’t die, right?” she asks Peterson when he says her heart is “like a hummingbird.”

“I mean, at some point you can,” he replies.

We still don’t know how Kardashian manages to keep her makeup looking fresh during a grueling workout, while the rest of us would look like rats drowning in sweat.