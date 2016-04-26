Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Post-Hookup Breakfast: 'The Fun From the Night Before Is Still Going On'

Khloé Kardashian pays a lot of attention to what she eats and drinks … especially the morning after a hook-up, when refueling is essential.

On her app and website, Kardashian opened up about what she likes to make for breakfast after spending the night with someone.

“The morning after a hookup is super flirty, especially when I’m newly dating someone. I love that energy!!!” she writes. “Sometimes the fun from the night before is still going on in the morning, LOL, so when I wake up I’m all about staying hydrated with lots of water.”

Despite all the energy she presumably exerted throughout the evening, she doesn’t want anything hearty in the morning. (She also notes that she wants to look “cute and reserved” around her guy, which eliminates huevos rancheros and breakfasts burritos from the mix.)

“As far as breakfast goes, I’m just not hungry and definitely don’t want to pig out,” she writes. “I always make a breakfast that’s light and easy, something like fruit and granola. It’s not too filling and it gives me a burst of energy so I can enjoy the rest of the day with my boo!!!” (You can get her power granola bowl recipe here.)

None of this comes as a huge surprise — especially the hydration part. (She’s a big water fan.) Kardashian has been revealing many of her balanced-diet secrets since the release of her book, Strong Looks Better Naked, last year.