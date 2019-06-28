Inside Khloé Kardashian's Delicious 35th Birthday Bash—Complete with Pink Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

If you follow any of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters on social media, chances are you saw inside the super-luxe, super-pink and super-delicious party they threw for Khloé Kardashian’s 35th birthday on Thursday night.

After walking under a neon sign reading “KHLOmoney” in giant pink scrawl, guests entered a backyard bash fit for reality royalty. All of the food, decor and outfits were tinted in shades of pink, and the birthday girl wore a hot pink tube top and her hair down in waves.

Khloé was joined by her sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner for the celebration, as well as notable family friends like Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, Stassie Karanikolaou and Malika Haqq.

Khloé’s 14-month-old daughter, True, also made an appearance, looking adorable in a baby pink dress.

Khloé gave fans a tour of the party grounds via her Instagram stories, showing off strings of pink flowers hanging from the ceilings, pink throw pillows and blankets decorating chairs and couches, many more pink neon signs displaying quotes from Khloé herself, a mechanical bull and various bars and food stations.

Pink cups for beverages read quirky Khloé quotes, and paper straws were topped with glamorous Khloé selfies. A drink menu for the party listed two signature cocktails: the “I’m In Love With The KoKo,” with Casamigos tequila and pink lemonade, and the “Khlo Money Moves,” which was spiked with Grey Goose vodka and St. Germain.

Passed appetizers at the event included egg rolls, fried ravioli and pink grilled cheese sandwiches (really, the gooey cheese was dyed hot pink!). An ice cream cart doled out frozen treats from Ice Cream Occasions in L.A.

In terms of desserts, a variety of cake pops, macarons, cupcakes and more pastries were laid out for guests. Artfully decorated paint-splatter-style cookies stamped with “KoKo” were also on the table, created by Cake Gourmet Sugar Service in L.A.

Like any Kardashian birthday party, a few cakes were made for the occasion, including a flower-adorned, three-layer cake, and a pink cookie dough sheet cake.

Khloé has also been known to enjoy a donut every once in a while, so “Happy F—ing Anniversary of Perfection” was spelled out in pink-glazed donuts.

Happy birthday, Khloé! We can’t wait to see what this year has in store.