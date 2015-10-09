Also, the star shares the best (and easiest) way to keep your flowers fresh for longer

When it comes to lifestyle hacks, Khloé Kardashian has our back.

After unveiling an easy how-to on tackling her impeccably organized cookie jars and sharing her most delicious cocktail recipes, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has us hooked with ideas that have transformed us into better hosts (with A+ derrieres, no less).

Now, Kardashian is turning to her website to show fans the prettiest way to arrange a flower bouquet — no matter your style. Personally, Kardashian is a big fan of gold vases (she keeps only gold vases in her bedroom) as well as clear ones, which she reveals is her go-to whenever gifting an arrangement.

“When in doubt I always, always buy clear vases,” she writes. “You really can’t go wrong with minimalist clear vases, especially when you’re sending someone flowers. The flowers are the star of the show and need to shine!”

The star also goes on to reveal a tip for those who aren’t fond of large stems showing in clear vases: simply wrap large leaves on the inside of the vase.

And when it comes to increasing the longevity of your bouquet, Kardashian offers up advice she picked up along the way. “Just put seltzer into water and your bouquet will stay super fresh! Voilà!”