KFC's Fried Chicken-Scented Firelogs Are Back at Walmart Just in Time for the Holidays

Imagine this: You’re cuddled up with a cup of hot cocoa in hand. Frosty the Snowman is playing on the TV. You’re surrounded by loved ones, and the delicious smell of Colonel Sanders‘ fried chicken is wafting through the house. This can be your reality.

By popular demand, KFC, in partnership with with Enviro-Log, has brought back their famous fried chicken-scented firelogs for the second year in a row. The logs are supposed to smell of the chain’s signature blend of 11 herbs and spices and are now available exclusively on Walmart.com for $19.

Last year, the firelogs sold out in just three hours. “Since selling out last year, we have received weekly calls from hopeful fans wanting to get their hands on the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog,” said Ross McRoy, president and founder of of Enviro-Log, in a press release.

Like last years, the logs burn two-and-a-half to three hours, and are made from 100% recycled materials.

Grab a $20 fill up box from KFC and bask in the scent of fried chicken long after you finished your meal. Maybe next year they’ll add a mashed potato-scented firelog.