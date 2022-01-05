KFC Will Now Sell Plant-Based Fried Chicken Nationwide

Vegetarians will finally get to enjoy KFC's finger-lickin' good Kentucky fried chicken — in plant-based form, of course.

Beginning on Monday, customers can try KFC's new Beyond Fried Chicken, developed by Beyond Meat exclusively for KFC, at participating restaurants across the U.S.

The company's goal for Beyond Fried Chicken is to maintain the taste and texture of whole muscle chicken, plus the flavor and juiciness of KFC's classic fried chicken, without any real chicken.

"The mission from day one was simple – make the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants," said President of KFC U.S. Kevin Hochman. "And now over two years later we can say, 'mission accomplished.'"

Beyond Fried Chicken is available as KFC's first-ever plant-based combo meal (with Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink). If you just want the nuggets, customers can purchase six or 12-piece orders, and all can be paired with KFC's dipping sauce options of honey BBQ, honey mustard, ranch and KFC sauce.

It is important to note that the Beyond Fried Chicken is cooked in the same fryer as their meat products so the chain cannot guarantee there is no cross-contamination.

Some U.S. customers have tasted other iterations of the faux-chicken recipe already. In August 2019, Atlanta customers got to try the first version of the Beyond Fried Chicken. The limited-run launch was successful and the test location sold out in fewer than five hours. In 2020, KFC and Beyond Meat expanded the test to select restaurants in Nashville, Charlotte and Southern California, all of which were met with excitement from customers.

Now that the product has gone nationwide, KFC enlisted Youtuber Liza Koshy to be the face of the KFC and Beyond Meat campaign.