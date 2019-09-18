Image zoom KFC KFC

Is this the latest contestant in the chicken sandwich wars?

Kentucky Fried Chicken is the latest fast-food chain to release a new chicken sandwich and is testing a “Chicken and Donuts” sandwich at 40 locations in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Business Insider reported on Tuesday.

The sandwich is part of the chain’s testing of new “Chicken and Donuts” menu items, which also include a basket option with either chicken on the bone or tenders with either one ($5.50) or two donuts ($7.50). Chicken fans in those areas can also choose to add a hot donut to any order for $1.

Business Insider reported that KFC said in a press release that the test is being used to determined if “customers are craving chicken and doughnuts on a national scale” — and it appears that the nation is already divided over the gratuitous new menu items on Twitter.

“KFC wants us to die so badly,” one Twitter user wrote on Tuesday, while others seemed hyped up to try it. Many KFC fans tweeted variations of, “Road trip, anyone?”

This isn’t the first time that KFC has tested some interesting variations on their classic fried chicken.

Image zoom KFC

RELATED: Popeyes Hilariously Starts a Feud with Chick-fil-A Over the Best Chicken Sandwich & Wendy’s Joins in

Last year, the chain added a Kentucky Fried Chicken and Waffles option to their menu, which is made up of their extra crispy fried chicken, thick Belgian Liege-style waffles and a side of Mrs. Butterworth syrup.

Like the new donut option, the waffle variation can be ordered as a basket or as a sandwich, with a piece of chicken served between two waffles.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Make the Perfect Fried Chicken Sandwich from the Institute of Culinary Education

And in June of last year, KFC upped the ante for pickle lovers, offering their crispy chicken fillets also with a pickle juice-based sauce.

But perhaps the most adventurous menu item that KFC has offered is a Cheeto-stuffed chicken sandwich, which was tested in North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia locations earlier this year. That creation is made up of an extra crispy chicken filet topped with special Cheetos sauce placed on a mayo-slathered, toasted bun with a layer of crunchy Cheetos inside.