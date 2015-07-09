Image zoom

Pizza’s only flaw is its lack of fried chicken, right?

KFC identified a major need in the global pizza market — the human desire to eat pizza and fried chicken at the same time — and created a product to address it. The KFChizza, however, is a pizza only in rhyme; the crust is made of fried chicken, and it’s topped with cheese, sauce, onions and pepper. As of now, the Chizza is only available in the Philippines.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Wing It on Prom Night with KFC’s Fried Chicken Corsage

It should be noted that this is not the first time a fast food chain has decided America needs pizza crust constructed of deep-fried chicken. In 2014, Domino’s developed a similar hybrid junk food, ominously named “Specialty Chicken.”

We wonder what Patrick Stewart, noted pizza crust theorist, would have to say about this recent development in pizza architecture.