KFC Debuts Fried Chicken Coated in Pickle Juice

KFC is hopping on the pickle juice trend.

Although the fast food chain has been offering pickles on their sandwiches for years, the brand decided to take it a step further to create a hybrid of the two items by tossing their signature 11-spice fried chicken in a pickle-juice-based sauce.

According to a representative for the fast food chain, the mashup began in response to customers who continually asked for more pickles on their sandwiches. Instead of topping each sandwich with a few more vegetables, the company decided to create a sauce that relies heavily on dill and vinegar flavors, mixed with hints of garlic, onion, buttermilk and pepper. The new chicken will be available in the form of a Crispy Colonel Sandwich, Extra Crispy Tenders, Chicken Littles and Extra Crispy Chicken.

KFC

This is not the first time the fried chicken restaurant has experimented with sauces for their meat. In 2015, they launched the Nashville Hot-style fried chicken, which became a permanent menu staple alongside their other Southern-inspired flavors: Smoky Mountain Barbecue and Georgia Gold Honey Mustard Barbecue.

Beginning June 25, KFC locations across America will serve the latest menu addition. However, if you’re a pickle fanatic, act fast—because according to a spokesperson, participating locations will only receive enough ingredients to coat their chicken in pickle sauce for a few weeks: “Once it’s gone, it’s gone for good.”