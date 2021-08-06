KFC Opening Hotel Pop-Up with a 'Press for Chicken' Button and 'Colonelmobile' Car Service

London will be host to the 11-day House of Harland takeover, starting Aug. 18, with 100 percent of revenue going to charity

If your idea of a vacation involves lots of fried chicken and never leaving your hotel room, then KFC's got the perfect opportunity for you.

Named after its founder and brand mascot, Colonel Harland David Sanders, the "House of Harland" will offer one-night stays in what can essentially be described as a London poultry palace.

According to a press release, "each room is filled with delicious details, from a private cinema room, to a Finger Lickin' 'Press For Chicken' button and Hot Winger Arcade Machine."

"Indulge in the complimentary botanical infused self-care essentials" and "expect to see drumsticks in the detail, from bedding to wallpaper," the fast food chain adds.

KFC Hotel Pop-Up Credit: KFC

Guests will be picked up from London's King's Crossing station in a black Cadillac dubbed as the "Colonelmobile" and greeted by a "Chick-In" clerk who will guarantee your experience is a memorable one, from start to finish.

To thematically celebrate the 11 herbs and spices used to season their famous fried chicken, KFC's pop-up will run for 11 nights, starting Aug. 18, with rooms going for £111 (about $130). Reservations will be available exclusively on Hotels.com on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. (GMT+1) and 100 percent of sales will go to the KFC Foundation, which supports organizations that are "empowering young people to unleash their potential and build a positive future."