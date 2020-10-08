The new sauce is "tangy and sweet, with a bit of smokiness"

KFC Unveils New 'KFC Sauce' Along with 'Revamped' Versions of Their Ranch, BBQ Sauce, and More

KFC is getting saucy!

The fast-food chain just announced the launch of its new signature "KFC Sauce." The dipping sauce is "tangy and sweet, with a bit of smokiness," according to the press release.

The signature sauce was developed with KFC's customers in mind and throughout the development process, changes were made based on fans' preferences. "We went through 50 iterations, and their response to this recipe was overwhelming," said Andrea Zahumensky, Chief Marketing Officer for KFC U.S., in a statement.

On top of the new addition, KFC is also completely revamping the existing sauce lineup which includes Classic Ranch, Honey BBQ, Honey Mustard, and hot sauce.

While the sauces were made specifically to pair with the chain's chicken tenders, there are so many dipping options on the menu — and KFC suggests making your very own "charcuterie board" to test out all the possibilities.

The signature sauce will be available at KFC restaurants nationwide starting Monday, October 12.

The fried chicken chain also introduced "Secret Recipe" fries which controversially replaced their famous potato wedges earlier this year.

Described on their official website as "a fry 60 years in the making," the side dish marks the first time that the fast-food mega-chain has ever sold french fries in the United States, replacing the potato wedges that were recently removed from the menu.