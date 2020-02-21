KFC Launches Fried Chicken and Donut Sandwiches Nationwide for a Limited Time

Image zoom KFC

For the first time ever, you have a reason to look forward to a Monday. That’s because on Feb. 24, KFC will finally be taking its Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts meal nationwide for a limited time.

The fried chicken chain tested out the combo in 40 U.S. stores in 2019 and saw a pretty successful run, so on Thursday they announced that they will be expanding the coveted sweet and savory menu item so fans everywhere can get the chance to taste it.

The meal will be available nationwide through March 16, or while supplies last. And if we’ve learned anything over the last couple of months, it’s that people go crazy for a good fried chicken sandwich. (Remember, #chickenwars?)

KFC and donut fans will be able to try the Fried Chicken & Donuts in a wide variety of options ranging in price from $5.49 to $4.99. It will be available as a meal with chicken on the bone or extra crispy chicken tenders paired with one donut, or a basket meal with two donuts.

You can also get the menu item as a chicken filet sandwiched between two warm, fresh-glazed donuts. Best of all, a single donut can be added to any meal for an additional cost.

“Chicken & Donuts is the newest fried chicken trend we’re bringing to all of America,” said KFC U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky in a press release. “But not just any donut would do. Only a donut that’s glazed-to-order and served piping hot every single time can stand next to our hand-breaded fried chicken. It’s a finger-lickin’ good dish filled with glaze and glory.”

