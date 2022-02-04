KFC Is Selling a Giant Chicken Sandwich 'Snuggler' Pillow This Valentine's Day

KFC collaborated with Pillow Pets on this limited edition KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler, which retails for $99.99

Kentucky Fried Chicken is giving fans of its famed chicken sandwich a new way to show their love this Valentine's Day.

To celebrate the season of romance, the beloved chain restaurant had dropped its biggest chicken sandwich yet — the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler, a nearly 3-foot pillow plushie that's the perfect gift for those craving something cuddly.

Designed in partnership with Pillow Pets, a brand known for its fun and nostalgic stuffed companions, the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler appears good enough to eat. All layers of the menu item are replicated here, from its realistic looking double-breaded, extra crispy chicken breast filet to its buttery brioche bun and thick pickles. There's even the perfect amount of the Colonel's real mayo, if you look closely enough.

"Whether you're single and snuggling solo or cozying up with your partner or closest friends for a night in, the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler has the versatility to be the perfect napping accessory," the brand said in a statement. "Enjoy a snuggle after sinking your teeth into a KFC Chicken Sandwich meal or spice up any room in your home (trust us, it's impossible to miss)."

Only a limited number of KFC Chicken Sandwich Snugglers are available for purchase, and they'll come at a cost: $99.99.

For those on a budget this Valentine's Day, KFC has two deals running on its app and website. The "Sandwiches and Sides" deal is served with four KFC chicken sandwiches and two large sides, while the "Sandwiches and Tenders" meal includes four KFC chicken sandwiches, six extra crispy tenders, two large sides, four biscuits, and a half-gallon beverage bucket.

This isn't the first time KFC has collaborated with a company on an outside-the-box idea.

Back in February 2020, the company announced a collaboration with Crocs to launch a limited-edition platform shoe designed to look like a bucket of chicken, with a realistic fried chicken pattern on top and red and white stripes along the shoe's sides (in a nod to KFC's recognizable buckets).

The Crocs, which sold for $59.99 at the time, came with KFC drumstick-shaped Jibbitz charms to accessorize with. The removable charms were even chicken-scented.

They had a big celebrity fan, too, with Kim Kardashian joyfully showing them off on her Instagram Story. "Aren't these amazing?" she gushed.

KFC's chicken sandwich was introduced nationwide in January 2021 and quickly became a fan-favorite.

So far, it's been a big year for the brand. This January, they announced they'd be offering Beyond Fried Chicken, their newest item developed by Beyond Meat exclusively for KFC, at participating restaurants across the U.S. The plant-based meal maintains the taste and texture of whole muscle chicken, plus the flavor and juiciness of KFC's classic fried chicken, without any real chicken.

The chicken chain is also working with Grammy-nominated "What's Poppin'" rapper Jack Harlow on a new year-long partnership that will feature everything from new menu item launches, exclusive experiences, and exciting brand campaigns.

"Growing up I always dreamed of being the biggest artist to come from Kentucky. Now I'm teaming up with @KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky," Harlow wrote on Instagram. "For the next year, we're gonna do some big things together."