KFC Has Replaced Its Famous Potato Wedges with New 'Secret Recipe' Fries

Out with the old and in with the new.

KFC has officially launched their Secret Recipe Fries, a new menu item available now on menus nationwide.

Described on their official website as "a fry 60 years in the making," the new side dish marks the first time that the fast-food mega-chain has ever sold french fries in the United States, replacing the potato wedges that were recently removed from the menu.

"Seasoned with a secret blend of herbs and spices and fried to crispy perfection like our world-famous chicken, Secret Recipe Fries are unrivaled in flavor," their website description reads of the new fries.

The news comes after KFC started testing their secret recipe fries last year.

A representative for KFC told Thrillist via email: "We can confirm that KFC's Secret Recipe Fries (tested last year) are rolling out nationally to replace wedges."

They added, "While we know there are wedge-lovers out there who may be disappointed, consumer response to our Secret Recipe Fries during the test and the rollout has been overwhelmingly positive."

However, despite the positive reaction to the new menu item, many are still upset that the the potato wedges are no longer being offered on the menu.

On a recent Instagram post from the chain, angry patrons took to the comment section to voice their frustrations.

"Bring the wedges back," one person wrote. "The potato wedges were one of your most legendary sides! HOW DARE YOU!!????," another said.

There's even a petition on Change.org to bring back the beloved wedges.

Back in May, the chain announced the arrival of a "bigger and better" sandwich, arriving as part of a test launch in select Florida restaurants to compete with Chick-fil-A and Popeyes famous chicken sandwiches.