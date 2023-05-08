KFC Is Giving Out Their New Chicken Nuggets for Free on Mother's Day — Plus More Food Deals for Mom

KFC has just the right treat for moms on Mother's Day.

From May 10, Día de las Madres in Mexico, to May 14, Mother's Day in the United States, customers can log on to the KFC website or app to get a free 12-piece order of nuggets when ordering the KFC Nuggets of Appreciation Meal.

The special Mother's Day meal includes a choice of eight pieces of bone-in chicken or eight of their crispy chicken tenders. Also included are two sides, four biscuits and dipping sauces. The chicken nuggets, which were officially added to KFC menus in March, come free.

​​"Moms love their little nuggets – both their kids and their fried chicken," said KFC's CMO Nick Chavez in a release. "The KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal makes it easy for her to enjoy both with a meal the whole family will love this Mother's Day."

To show moms even more love, the chicken chain will also include a downloadable Mother's Day card, available in both English and Spanish, with the purchase of this meal.

KFC

When mom is in need of a sugar rush after the savory offerings from KFC, White Castle is here to sweeten the deal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The slider chain is serving up one dessert on a stick for free with any purchase. Customers who obtain a coupon available through White Castle's website, social media and promotional emails will have a choice between a skewered slice of strawberry cheesecake, a fudge-dipped brownie or some gooey butter cake on a stick.

Gong Cha, the tea franchise specializing in milk teas and bubble teas, has a special offer to help wash it all down with.

Customers will get a free tea from the brand's sparkling series when they buy any bubble tea from that line up of teas, which includes sparkling milk foam mango with star jelly tea, sparkling lychee with mango popping pearls tea and sparkling hibiscus with white pearls tea.