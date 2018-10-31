This Baby Won $11,000 from KFC Because Her Parents Named Her After Colonel Sanders

This baby was born less than two months ago and already has nice-sized college fund, thanks to KFC.

The chicken chain announced on Tuesday that they have found a winner for their Baby Harland Naming Contest. Harland Rose, named after KFC’s founder Colonel Harland David Sanders, was born 8 lbs. 1 oz. on September 9. Her parents were awarded the $11,000 prize money to go towards their baby’s tuition.

The contest—which asked families to name their child born on Sept. 9 (the Colonel’s birthday) after the founder—was started when the chain discovered that the name Harland was not as popular as it once was. KFC was worried that the Colonel’s name would diminish, so they asked new parents to consider bringing it back.

“I’m as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose,” KFC wrote on Twitter with a photo of the baby girl dressed in a brown metallic bow and a floral dress.

I’m as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose. pic.twitter.com/wI2SNshsZ6 — KFC (@kfc) October 30, 2018

The $11,000 prize might seem like a random number, but was chosen in honor of the 11 herbs and spices used on KFC chicken.

According to USA Today, the lucky parents intend on calling their newborn “Harley.”