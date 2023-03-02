KFC Brings Back the Bun-less Double Down Chicken Sandwich After Nearly a Decade

KFC is bringing back an old fan-favorite for a limited run.

On Mon., March 6, KFC will reintroduce their famous bun-less sandwich, the double down, after nearly a decade-long hiatus. The meaty sandwich will be available for four weeks.

The KFC double down sandwich is a chicken sandwich that replaces its buns with crispy filets of fried white meat chicken. The chicken is paired with two slices of cheese, two slices of bacon, and a choice of either mayo or the chicken chain's spicy sauce.

The sandwich first launched in 2010 and was it was met with roaring success. According to a release, the original iteration sold over 10 million sandwiches its first time on the market. The hype drove the brand to bring back the sandwich in 2014 for a limited run.

"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever," Nick Chavez, KFC's chief marketing office, said in a statement. "After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks."

KFC

In addition to the double down, KFC is adding a carb-full bacon and cheese chicken sandwich to the menu – bun included. A filet of chicken, a slice of cheese, and two strips of bacon are sandwiched between a brioche bun. A squeeze of mayo and some pickles finish off the bun-positive sandwich.

In a statement, Chavez stated that this variation of the sandwich was "designed for those who are looking for the craveable taste of bacon and cheese added to the chicken sandwich perfected by the fried chicken experts," but are hesitant to go completely bunless. Similarly, this sandwich will be available for a limited time only.

Popeyes' chicken sandwich, which went viral in Aug. 2019, seems to have started the trend. Ever since, a slew of chains have populated their menu with their take on the sandwich, including a classic from Burger King and a twist from Taco Bell.