KFC Apologizes After Using the Anniversary of the Nazi Kristallnacht Attacks to Promote Cheesy Chicken

On Nov. 9, KFC Germany sent out a promotion suggesting customers "treat themselves" on the Night of Broken Glass, which is viewed by many historians as the start of the Holocaust

Published on November 10, 2022 06:02 PM
KFC logo sign is seen in Krakow, Poland on November 4, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty

KFC is apologizing after German customers were sent an app alert that told promoting cheesy chicken as a way to mark the anniversary of Kristallnacht.

Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass, references Nazi-led pogroms that were violently carried out against Jewish people on Nov. 9, 1938, in Germany. The night is viewed by many historians as the start of the Holocaust.

On Wednesday, KFC Germany blasted a promotion to customers telling them to treat themselves to commemorate the horrific event.

"It's memorial day for Kristallnacht! Treat yourself with more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!" the message read, per a translation from the BBC.

RELATED ARTICLE: Amazon Pulls Christmas Ornaments Featuring Images of Auschwitz Concentration Camp After Backlash

Some Twitter users screenshotted and shared the message on social media, calling out the international chain. "KFC Germany reportedly sent out a push notification offering customers special chicken deals for Kristallnacht, before sending out another message apologising. Absolutely hideous," one user tweeted.

The fast food outlet is now blaming a bot for the error.

On Thursday, a representative from KFC Germany shared an official apology with PEOPLE, following the news. "On November 9, an automated push notification was accidentally issued to KFC app users in Germany that contained an obviously unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize," the statement read.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Speaks Out After Ex Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Hate Speech Is Never OK'

The brand blamed the incident on a "semi-automated content creation process linked to calendars that include national observances."

The statement continued: "In this instance, our internal review process was not properly followed, resulting in a non-approved notification being shared."

Additionally, the spokesperson said KFC suspended app communications while they evaluate the process to avoid any other occurrences.

"We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day, and remain committed to equity, inclusion and belonging for all," the statement read.

