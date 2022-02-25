The Office's Recipe for 'Kevin's Famous Chili' Is Hidden Inside Peacock's User Agreement

Just don't drop it on the floor after you make it

Peacock is giving fans of The Office a reward for making it all the way through their user agreement.

The NBC Universal streaming platform — the only with all seasons of the beloved Steve Carrell sitcom — buried the recipe for "Kevin's Famous Chili" deep inside the terms and conditions, as an Easter egg for viewers to find.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Luckily, the boyfriend of TikTok user @mckenziefloyd read through the legal jargon rather than just checking the "accept all." Floyd shared a video of his discovery on the social media site, in a since viral video.

"I'm trying to figure out why the chili from The Office, the recipe, is on here in the terms of conditions with the instructions," Floyd said in the clip. "Why was that necessary to put on here? And then it just goes back to the regular terms and conditions. I'm not understanding!"

For those not familiar with The Office, "Kevin's Famous Chili" appears in episode 26 of season 5, when Kevin Malone (played by Brian Baumgartner) reveals that once a year he likes to bring the food item into the office for his Dunder Mifflin co-workers to enjoy.

"The trick is to undercook the onions," he says, carrying an oversized pot of his chili. "Everybody is going to get to know each other in the pot."

Of course, in pure Office fashion, Kevin then drops the pot, spilling chili all over the floor. He hilariously attempts to scoop it up and put it back into the pot, to no avail.

"I'm serious about this stuff," he continues, in voiceover. "I'm up the night before, pressing garlic and dicing whole tomatoes. I toast my own ancho chills. It's a recipe passed down by Malones for generations. It's probably the thing I do best."

Kevin's Famous Chilli the office Credit: The Office/YouTube

So how do you make it? Here's Peacock's recipe, pulled from their agreement.

"While we wish you could dish us up a bowlful (without spilling it all over our reception area, naturally), feel free to share this recipe (tagging @peacocktv, of course)," they wrote. "And now, back to your regularly scheduled legal document."

Ingredients

4 dried ancho chiles

2 tablespoons neutral oil (vegetable, canola or grapeseed)

3 pounds ground beef (80/20 or 85/15 lean)

2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped

6 cloves garlic

1 large jalapeño, finely chopped

1 tablespoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 (12-ounce) bottles of beer (lager or pale ale)

3 cans pinto beans, drained and rinsed

3 cups beef stock

2 ½ cups chopped ripe tomatoes

2 tablespoons kosher salt

Chopped scallions, shredded Jack cheese and sour cream, for topping

Directions

Tear ancho chiles into pieces, discarding seeds and stems. In a large heavy pot or Dutch oven, toast chiles over medium-high, stirring occasionally until very fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer toasted ancho chiles to a food processor or spice mill and process until very finely ground. Set aside. Add oil to pot and heat over medium-high. Add ground beef and cook, stirring occasionally to break beef into small pieces, until well browned (about 6 minutes). Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef to a plate and set aside. Add onion to pot and cook briefly over medium-high until barely softened, about 2 minutes. The secret is to undercook the onions. Using a garlic press, press garlic directly into the pot, 1 clove at a time. Then stir in jalapeños, oregano, cumin, cayenne pepper and tomato paste. Stir and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add beer and continue to cook, stirring and scraping the pan, about 7 minutes. Meanwhile, put beans in a large bowl and mash briefly with a potato masher until broken up but not fully mashed. Add mashed beans, stock, tomatoes, salt, and cooked beef to pot. Cover and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low to maintain simmer and cook 2 hours so everything gets to know each other in the pot. Remove from heat, uncover and let stand at least 1 hour (can also be refrigerated 8 hours or overnight). Reheat gently, taste and add more salt if necessary, and serve with your favorite toppings. We recommend chopped scallions, shredded Jack cheese and sour cream.