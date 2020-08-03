Kevin McHale Accidentally Gave Boyfriend Austin McKenzie Salmonella: 'He Should Break Up with Me'

Kevin McHale turned a kitchen disaster into a hilarious social media moment.

Over the weekend, the former Glee star, 32, accidentally gave his boyfriend Austin McKenzie salmonella poisoning. He told his fans on Twitter that he and McKenzie, 26, recently had a COVID-19 scare but soon realized it was actually due to the bacterial disease.

"But have you undercooked chicken sausage (unintentionally) and then served it to your bf and then he got superrrrr sick and you thought it was covid and you got tested twice but nah you just fed him salmonella?" McHale jokingly wrote on Twitter. "He should break up with me. I would."

When one fan joked that McKenzie needed to take McHale's phone away so he would stop tweeting, the actor replied, "He’s asleep because I poisoned him!"

McHale later tweeted "Omg" and "Guess he woke up from his nap" when he realized that his boyfriend had hilariously changed his profile bio to read: “I left Twitter many years ago. I’m back on now to monitor my thirsty boyfriend, Kevin McHale, who ‘accidentally’ gave me salmonella 5 days ago.”

The next day, a fan joked that his incident haunted her while she "treated" herself to chicken meatballs.

"First time having chicken in 4+ months. Halfway in I thought - what if these are undercooked? This is all your fault," she wrote while tagging McHale.

McHale hilariously replied with a gif of Amy Poehler that read "You're Welcome" as the actress winked.

McHale, who is known for his Glee role of Artie Abrams, recently mourned the loss of his former co-star, Naya Rivera, who was found dead at 33 after she had gone missing during a boat outing with her 4-year-old son, Josey, at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, last month.

"My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you," he began the caption, sharing a black-and-white snapshot of the pair smiling while looking into each other's eyes. "7 years ago today, she and I were together in London when we found out about Cory. We were so far away, but I was so thankful that we had each other. A week ago today we were talking about running away to Hawaii."

"This doesn’t make sense," continued McHale. "And I know it probably never will."

The actor said Rivera was "so independent and strong," adding that "the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend."

"She was the single most quick-witted person I’ve ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago verbatim," McHale wrote. "The amount of times she would memorize all of those crazy monologues on Glee the morning of and would never ever mess up during the scene… I mean, she was clearly more talented than the rest of us."