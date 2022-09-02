Kevin Hart Opens Plant-Based Fast Food Restaurant in Los Angeles

The comedian says Hart House is a “natural evolution" of his "flexitarian lifestyle and business ecosystem”

Published on September 2, 2022 01:34 PM
Kevin Hart's Restaurant Hart House
Photo: Hart House

Kevin Hart is serious about making plant-based fast food options mainstream.

The first location of the comedian's restaurant, Hart House, opened on August 25 in Los Angeles and the comedian hopes to open several more this year.

The goal of the Me Time actor's vegan joint? To offer affordable food without sacrificing quality. Specifically, the chain promises to serve meals without cholesterol, antibiotics, hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup or trans fats.

The vegan menu consists of a plant-based variety of cheeseburgers, crispy "chicken" sandwiches, salads, French fries, tater tots, milkshakes and more.

"As someone who has been preaching 'Health is Wealth', building Hart House felt like the natural evolution of my flexitarian lifestyle and my business ecosystem,'' Hart said in a statement. "I'm beyond proud of this industry-changing restaurant and the amazing team behind it working tirelessly to create delicious, sustainable food that delivers 'Can't-Believe-It' flavor in every bite."

Along with the new Hart House in Los Angeles, the brand has two more spots currently under construction and hopes to open as many as 10 more locations to become a revolutionary, wholesome fast food chain.

Kevin Hart's Restaurant Hart House
Hart House

In July, Hart got up to some hilarious shenanigans with Dwayne Johnson involving food. The best friends took on the viral "tortilla slapping" challenge, with Johnson posting a hilarious video on Instagram showcasing their talents, while promoting their new movie DC League of Super-Pets.

"This will be the funniest thing," Hart said as the two set up for the face-to-face game while exchanging plenty of colorful trash-talking.

After a back-and-forth about the proper way to hold the tortilla – in this case, what looked to be a spinach-flavored burrito-sized one – the action got underway.

"Don't f---in knock me out," Hart said, while laughing.

"Don't f--- around and put your whole hand back there," Johnson replied, as off-camera, onlookers laughed.

After a playful session, the pair called it quits.

"Well, this is us trying to keep up with the younger generation," Hart replied, before Johnson added: "Never again."

