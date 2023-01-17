Rajiv Surendra, Who Played Kevin G in 'Mean Girls,' Is Now a YouTube Chef

The limit to Rajiv Surendra's talents does not exist.

The actor, who most famously played Kevin G in Mean Girls, recently launched a new YouTube channel with one goal in mind: sharing his belief that "the key to living a rich and fulfilling life is much simpler than we assume."

Surendra's new channel focuses on cooking as well as other "creative and domestic arts" like how to iron a shirt.

In a recent interview with Food & Wine, Surendra — who starred as a mathlete alongside Lindsay Lohan in the hit 2004 movie — opened up about cooking Sri Lankan Tamil cuisines, how he learned to cook, and some of the secrets he's learned from his family.

It all started when the creator relocated to New York City in 2010 and couldn't find Sri Lankan Tamil restaurants in the city. He needed to find another way to enjoy the cuisine, so he shadowed his mom, he tells Food & Wine, and watched very carefully how she prepared meals.

Now he wants to share what he's learned with the world to honor his late mom, and his grandmother.

"There are so many things in this cuisine that have no equivalent in other cuisines," said Surendra. "I love making the real traditional food for my friends. They come over and they're like, 'I don't know what this is, but I'm excited.' It's food that they've never tried before."

Surendra does not offer measurements for his meals, but explains his actions in great detail so others can feel comfortable doing the same.

"The techniques that I use were passed down from a woman who really knew what she was doing, and who really did make the best versions of Tamil food," said Surendra. "Nobody can cook like I can cook," he recalled his grandmother saying proudly.

At the end of the day, he wants people to feel how he felt when he watched his mom in the kitchen.

"Learning how to cook is not just about the end meal," he said. "It's about the actual process. Do you really know how this should feel and how it should taste?"

Surendra is an artist in an out of the kitchen. He owns a successful calligraphy business, Letters in Ink, which has been hired to create chalkboard menus for restaurants like Beyond Breads, Dominique Ansel Bakery and more. He is also continuing to audition for roles on screen, he told Food & Wine.