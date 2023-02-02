Kevin Bacon Says He and Wife Kyra Sedgwick Are 'a Team' in the Kitchen: 'Just Like We Are in Life'

There's never too many cooks in Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's kitchen.

In an interview with PEOPLE about his role in Budweiser's upcoming Super Bowl commercial, Bacon, 64, opened up about how he and his wife Sedgwick, 57, split responsibilities in the kitchen.

"We're really a team. I mean, just like we are in life," the actor tells PEOPLE. "I think I probably started out doing a little bit more cooking than she did, but now it's 50/50. If anything, maybe she cooks a little bit more than me."

Fans have come to love Bacon and Sedgwick's adventures in the kitchen, as seen on their Instagrams, whether it's whipping up blueberry pancakes, banana bread, or transforming leftovers.

"We're very good at looking at what we have and just working together," Bacon tells PEOPLE, adding that they both have their strengths.

"[Kyra] tends to be someone that is a little bit more by the book," he says. "I tend to be someone that just throws a bunch of stuff together and improvises. It probably speaks to my personality. It's very hard for me to follow a recipe to the tee. I'm always adjusting it when I make it."

Baking is where Sedgwick excels, as is evident in her step-by-step demonstration of a pound cake recipe. "She tends to do be someone that can make whatever cake, which I can't really do," says Bacon.

The A-list couple, who have been together for over 30 years, have displayed their team work outside the kitchen as well.

In June 2022, they showed off their rendition of the "Footloose drop," a popular TikTok trend that had garnered millions of views and countless recreations on the platform.

Set to the film's title track by Kenny Loggins, the trend features one person holding another by their arm and leg before they drop to the beat.

"I don't remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography," Bacon, star of 1984's Footloose, wrote in the caption of his post, "but figured we'd give it a spin."

On Tuesday, Budweiser debuted "Six Degrees of Budweiser," the beer company's regional Super Bowl commercial with narration by Bacon. The ad is inspired by the concept that people are, at most, six social connections away from one another.

The actor was the perfect choice for the spot because of six degrees of Kevin Bacon, a game invented in 1994 by three Albright College students. It challenges people to connect actors to Bacon in six film connections or less.

Budweiser's 30-second ad will air regionally during Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Feb. 12 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.