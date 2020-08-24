Kevin Bacon Quietly Demonstrates His 'Morning Mango Routine' While Wife Kyra Sedgwick Is Asleep

"My favorite part, no stringy parts in your teeth," the actor said of his mango preparation technique

Kevin Bacon has a "fruit trick" up his sleeve — and he's sharing it with his fans!

On Saturday, the You Should Have Left actor, 62, shared a clip on social media demonstrating how he prepares his daily "morning mango." In the video, Bacon whispers throughout the process in the kitchen, so as not to wake up his sleeping wife Kyra Sedgwick.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just wanted to show you my morning mango routine," he quietly tells the camera at the start of the 90-second video. "I'm sorry if you already know this trick."

The movie star then showed how he cuts the fruit, scoring the orange mango's flesh into cubes and popping it inside out in order to eat it. "My favorite part," says Bacon, his early-morning hair in comfortable disarray. "No stringy parts in your teeth."

Bacon employs a slice of lime to squeeze over the fresh-cut mango, then sprinkles ("too much") chili powder and sea salt on top. Digging into his prepared mango, Bacon says it's "pretty good" as he smiles at the camera. He signs off, "Hope you have a good day."

"Forgive the whispering, someone (and I’ll name names here @kikkosedg) was still asleep. I often like to have a little #MorningMango. What’s your favorite fruit trick? Hope you enjoy the accidental #ASMR," he captioned the clip on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Being considerate of his wife's sleeping schedule while he makes his breakfast is just one of the ways Bacon maintains a strong relationship with Sedgwick, 55. Last month, he opened up to PEOPLE about having each other's back in their marriage.

"Kyra and I believe in each other as actors, as directors and as talent. She's never been anything other than supportive of me," he said. "She doesn't have a competitive bone in her body when it comes to me. She takes my successes as hers. I'm the same way."

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Bacon Wants to Reunite With Mystic River Cast: 'That Was a Really Great Experience'

The actor tied the knot with Sedgwick in 1988 and they are the proud parents to daughter Sosie, 28, an actress, and son Travis, 31, a musician.

Bacon also shared that when it comes to the menu at their household, they often collaborate.