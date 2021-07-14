Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Single-Serve Coffee Maker the 'Ultimate' of Its Kind
Although coffee and tea drinkers may disagree on their beverage of choice, most people agree that their favorite cup of the day is typically the first one they sip. Rather than paying a daily visit to a cafe, many caffeine fans have discovered the joys and convenience of brewing coffee and tea at home, but these appliances are notorious for taking up too much counter space. That is, until the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker entered the scene.
At only 5 inches wide and weighing under 5 pounds, the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker will fit anywhere from a studio apartment kitchen to a college dorm room to a desk at an office. When you want to use the single-serve machine, add up to 12 ounces of water to the reservoir at the top, insert your coffee pod of choice, press the brew button, and enjoy a cup of hot or iced coffee or tea in minutes.
"If you love the convenience of K-cups, like to make a quick cup of coffee, tea, cocoa or soup with zero prep time and zero cleanup, don't have a lot of counter space or need a personal brewer for a dorm room or office cubicle, or are looking for the perfect single cup hot water maker, this is what you're looking for," said one five-star reviewer, who called the coffee maker the "ultimate single serve dispenser."
Not only do users love that the mini Keurig allows them to enjoy their favorite beverage in the comfort of their homes (or in a travel mug on the go), but they're also quick to praise additional features of this sleek machine. The cord in the back extends to 26 inches before collapsing against the machine to ensure counter space remains free, and it turns off 90 seconds after brewing is finished to conserve energy.
