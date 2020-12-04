The Keurig Latte Maker That Brews Barista-Level Drinks at Home Is on Sale at Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’ve been missing your daily trips to the neighborhood coffee shop throughout the pandemic, we have great news: the Keurig K-Cafe Latte and Cappuccino Maker is $30 off at Amazon, so you can make cafe-level coffee right in your own kitchen.

This best-selling single serve coffee maker lets you use any K-cup pod to brew coffee, lattes, or cappuccinos within minutes. The machine features a large 60-ounce water reservoir, an auto-off feature that shuts down the appliance two hours after your last brew, and a smart start that heats and brews your coffee in one simple process, so you don’t have to let the coffee maker heat up before choosing your cup size.

To make a latte or cappuccino, all you have to do is throw your favorite K-cup pod into the brewer, place your mug under the spout, and press the “shot” button on the top of the appliance. Next, add your milk of choice to the dishwasher-safe frother on the side of the machine, and click the “cold,” “latte,” or “capp” button, depending on which you prefer. Combine the coffee and foamy milk, sit back, and enjoy. While it’s not quite the same as sipping coffee with friends in your regular spot, it’s a delicious close second.

“This is the most reasonably priced latte and cappuccino machine we've owned,” one reviewer wrote. “It makes beautifully frothy lattes and wonderful cappuccinos. We use the dark Italian espresso roast coffee with ours. At night, we make the lattes without the coffee, add vanilla and cinnamon and have wonderful warm shakes before bedtime. Our kids think they're really getting something special, too!”

Many other reviewers mentioned that they either gave or received this latte and cappuccino maker as a gift. “This was my Mother’s Day gift, and it might be my favorite present ever,” one shopper said. “I’ve made a million copycat drinks from ‘that coffee shop,’ and I am saving a ton of money. Easy to use, easy to clean... never spending $5 on a latte again!”

Give the coffee lovers in your life (or yourself) the gift of delicious caffeinated drinks at home this holiday season. Just make sure to shop the Keurig K-Cafe Latte and Cappuccino Maker for $30 off at Amazon while it’s still on sale.