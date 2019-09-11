10 Keto-Friendly Snacks You Can Buy at Costco Right Now

Every serving of these hemp seeds offers 10 grams of protein, 12 grams of Omegas 3 & 6 and an added nutty taste that’ll infuse the slightest sweet touch to any meal. It’s also nutritionist approved.

“Hemp hearts are a great plant-based source of both protein and fat,” says Clinical Nutritionist Tara Coleman. “I like how they taste right out of the bag, but the flavor is not overpowering so they are a healthy way to kick up the nutrition of salads, smoothies or other recipes without altering the taste.”