10 Keto-Friendly Snacks You Can Buy at Costco Right Now

Country Archer Mini Original Beef Sticks
This certified keto snack is packed with 5 grams of protein per 50-calorie stick. It contains 0 grams of carbs, and the mini meat sticks are perfect to grab-and-go when you’re in a rush. They are free from MSG, nitrates and preservatives and are dietician-approved by Clinical Nutritionist Tara Coleman to be your next, go-to keto-friendly treat.
Rhythm Superfoods Roasted Kale
Curb your cravings for a crunchy, salty snack with these delicious kale chips. Made with triple-washed organic lacinato kale, each pack will satisfy your need to mindlessly eat an entire bag of chips as you binge-watch your favorite show.
Good Foods Tableside Chunky Guacamole
For a diet that promotes healthy fats, these individual-size packs are great to keep around the office or pack in a cooler before a game. This guac spread is made with fresh Hass avocados, fresh lime juice, garlic, onions and tomatoes and the packs are the perfect size to eat all by yourself. It’s a great excuse for not wanting to share.
Cello Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps
Cheese lovers can indulge in these airy, crispy, crunchy bites that are made with 100 percent cheese. Eat them by the handful or break them up and sprinkle them over nachos, salad or any other entreé that needs an extra burst of flavor. With 13 grams of protein and only 1 gram of carbs, keto followers will find endless possibilities with this versatile snack.
Wilcox Hard Boiled Eggs
Dedicate those precious extra few minutes in the morning to more sleep instead of cooking by adding these peeled, hard boiled eggs into your meal rotation. These cage-free, gluten-free lifesavers come two per pack, so you don’t have to fight off the afternoon slump of feeling fatigued from being hungry.
Mikey's Grain-Free Sliced Bread
Going keto can make you long for the days you used to carbo-load your plate with bread. Thanks to Mikey’s, you don’t need to break up with sandwiches or French toast once you try the grain-free almond and golden flaxseed sliced bread. This satisfying loaf is made from 11 ingredients that are certified gluten-free, grain-free, soy-free, dairy-free and is certified paleo and keto so you can continue to stack your sandwiches high without stressing about other dietary restrictions.
Nuttzo Bold Bitez
Many nuts and seeds are low in carbs, high in healthy fats and packed with protein, which makes them ideal if you’re keto. Nuttzo’s latest addition to the superfood family are these Bold Bitez, the first refrigerated protein bar with collagen, 12 grams of protein and only 5 grams of sugar. These bars will be your new go-to treat when you need a quick and easy chocolate fix.
Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Hearts
Every serving of these hemp seeds offers 10 grams of protein, 12 grams of Omegas 3 & 6 and an added nutty taste that’ll infuse the slightest sweet touch to any meal. It’s also nutritionist approved.
“Hemp hearts are a great plant-based source of both protein and fat,” says Clinical Nutritionist Tara Coleman. “I like how they taste right out of the bag, but the flavor is not overpowering so they are a healthy way to kick up the nutrition of salads, smoothies or other recipes without altering the taste.”
Moon Cheese
Need a crowd-pleasing snack for your next get-together? Pass around a bag of Moon Cheese and don’t be sad if the bag comes back empty. These irresistible snacks are made from 100 percent cheese, so you’re getting a great source of calcium while your taste buds are exploding from the bold flavor. If you’re a die-hard cheese lover, think about snacking on Moon Cheese as a way to eat your favorite food without needing to refrigerate it.
Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil Mayo
Primal Kitchen’s avocado oil mayo is the perfect condiment to incorporate into snack foods. Without sugar and other additives, this mayo will keep you eating clean as you whip up some hearty chicken salad or delectable deviled eggs.