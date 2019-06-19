Ketchup-Obsessed Ed Sheeran Stars in Heinz Ad Based on His Idea: 'What I Was Aiming for in Life'

There might not be anyone who loves Heinz ketchup more than Ed Sheeran.

The 28-year-old Grammy winner loves ketchup so much that he reached out to the condiment giant with an idea for a commercial — and Heinz agreed.

The ad, which is based on a voice note that Sheeran sent Heinz, begins with the “Shape of You” singer walking into a “super posh restaurant.”

“The type of place that has chandeliers and paintings on the wall and way too many forks. I think classical music was playing? Or maybe it was jazz. No — definitely classical,” he said in a deadpan narration.

Sheeran continued his narration, saying that the waiter told him about the specials: “Super fancy, fancy vegetables, fancy sauces. I said, ‘sounds fancy.”‘

When Sheeran gets his meal — “farm to table blah blah blah posh and fancy blah blah blah with a side of blah blah blah” — he “just thought there was something missing.”

“So I reach into my bag, and I take out the only thing that can complete me. And at that point, the whole world came to a stop. And the waiter was screaming. Through his eyes,” Sheeran continued. “So that’s my idea. Do you want to do it?”

Image zoom Ed Sheeran YouTube

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Shares Throwback Picture of Early Performance: My Dad ‘Unearthed a Load of Photos’

Heinz did want to do it, and Sheeran had so much fun working with the brand — and ostensibly eating plenty of ketchup — that he said the experience was even better than a stadium tour.

“Okay guyz, so it actually happened. I sent a voice note to @heinz, and we made a whole tv spot around it,” he said in an Instagram post about the ad. “This is pretty much what I was aiming for in life. Ketchup ad > stadium tour.”

This isn’t Sheeran’s first declaration of love for the condiment — the superstar even has a tattoo of a Heinz label on his left bicep, according to a photo from his tattoo artist.

Earlier this month, he announced on Instagram that he and Heinz collaborated on a version of ketchup called “Edchup.”

“It’s actually real and you’ll be able to get your hands on one very soon,” he told his nearly 28 million followers in the caption for a photo of himself posing with his “Edchup” bottle.

Image zoom Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran David M. Benett/WireImage

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Teams Up with Heinz Ketchup to Create ‘Edchup’

But Sheeran fans who aren’t as into smothering their food with ketchup have plenty else to be excited for, as he announced the tracklist for his forthcoming album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, on Tuesday.

“Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do,” he said in an Instagram post, tagging a whopping 22 artists that he worked with for the project, including Chris Stapleton, Bruno Mars, Travis Scott, and more.

The second song from the project, titled “Cross Me,” was released in May, and features Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.

The first song released from the album, “I Don’t Care,” features Justin Bieber, and broke 10.8 million streams in one day on Spotify, breaking the record that was previously held by Mariah Carey’s holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”