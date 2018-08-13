Kerry Washington Feasts on Italian Food with Her Family While in Boston for Directing Job

Kerry Washington knows how to spend her day off.

The former Scandal star visited Boston’s Italian neighborhood, the North End, on Sunday to spend some time with her family. Along with her parents, and her children, Isabelle, 4, and Caleb, 1, Washington headed to Trattoria Il Panino on the famous Hanover Street for some Italian cuisine.

Looking fresh-faced, the actress wore her hair in long braids down her back and dressed casually in a black jacket and jeans. Washington, 41, and her group had a veritable feast that included octopus salad with potatoes, celery, and green olives, eggplant Parmigiana, and Penne Arrabbiata. After the meal, the staff brought a bunch of assorted desserts for the kids to try, as well as a gelato.

“She was very friendly. She loves all of us at the restaurant,” manager Maria Delvecchio told PEOPLE.

Maria Delvecchio

Washington was more than happy to pose for a few photos at the eatery. She took a quick shot with Delvecchio, and another with her parents and a staff member.

Later in the day, the actress was also spotted dining at Boston’s Lucia Ristorante.

Last week, Washington announced her reason for being in the Massachusetts city. She revealed she’s in town to direct an episode of the acclaimed Showtime series SMILF, which was created by and stars Frankie Shaw as a single mom in Boston’s Southie neighborhood. Rosie O’Donnell plays Shaw’s mother.

“Oh HELLO Boston! So excited to be filming here. So grateful to @frankieshawisag for the opportunity to direct a show that I LOVE…@sho_smilf. #SMILF #KerryDirectsSMILF.”

Washington is clearly pumped about her new gig. On Friday she posted a photo of her place card from a table read that said “Kerry Washington, Director: Episode 207,” along with the caption “Pinch me.”