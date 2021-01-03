Kerry Vincent was a judge on Food Network Challenge and hosted the network's 2014 series Save My Bakery

Food Network Star Kerry Vincent Dead at 75: 'She Will No Longer Have Any Pain'

Food Network star Kerry Vincent, who co-founded the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show, has died. She was 75.

On Sunday, the nonprofit organization announced Vincent's death in a post on Facebook, confirming that she had been battling an illness.

"It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Kerry Vincent earlier this evening. Being a very private person when it came to all things not cake, she did not want to put her illness out there to the public," the post read. "Unfortunately her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain. She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as well as personally. There will be no services per her request. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers."

A representative for Food Network did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Vincent, who lived in Tulsa and founded the Grand National Wedding Cake Competition, was a judge on Food Network Challenge and hosted the network's 2014 series Save My Bakery.

She was also a judge on The Great Australian Bake Off.

Fellow Food Network star Zac Young expressed his condolences on his Instagram Story. "RIP Kerry Vincent. Original queen of cake thank you for sharing your wit and artistry," he wrote.

Australian celebrity chef Dan Lepard mourned Vincent's death in a post on Twitter.

"Very sad to learn that Kerry Vincent @KerryVincentArt has died. Judge on the first series of @BakeOffAU @Channel9 and founder of the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show. Kerry's vigour & fierce determination was an inspiration for so many," he wrote.

The master sugar artist originally hailed from Wyalkatchem in Western Australia. Throughout her career, she is hailed for inventing unique techniques in sugar-craft, according to her Food Network bio, including the Vincent Marquetry.

She was inducted into the International Cake Exploration Societé Hall of Fame in 2004, and then the Dessert Professional Hall of Fame in 2010.

Vincent was also one of the first to establish cake decorating as an art form. She launched an exhibition of winter season wedding cakes in 1985 and later founded the Grand National Wedding Cake Competition.