Kendall Jenner Pokes Fun at Her Viral Cucumber-Cutting Moment by Dressing as One for Halloween

"I'm giving out fruits and veggies tonight," Kendall Jenner captioned an image of her in a cucumber costume

Ingrid Vasquez
Published on October 31, 2022
Photo: kendall jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner is not afraid to laugh at herself.

This Halloween, the model, 26, spoofed a viral moment from a May episode of The Kardashians by dressing as a cucumber.

The outfit is her second costume worn during Halloween weekend. Kendall also offered her sultry take on Toy Story's Jessie, which featured La Roxx cow-print chaps attached to cheeky Y/Project denim belted bottoms, a cropped button-up with yellow and red detailing and a red wide-brimmed cowgirl hat from Gladys Tamez Millinery.

For her cucumber costume, she accessorized with a fake kitchen knife, green spandex leggings, and bright green eyeshadow. She captioned an Instagram image of herself in the costume, "I'm giving out fruits and veggies tonight."

In the comments section of her post, sister Khloé Kardashian wrote, "You win the award." Kim Kardashian simply replied with three crying-laughing emojis while Hailey Bieber wrote, "Cryin."

Kendall also modeled the costume on TikTok, setting the video to audio from Mean Girls, in which Lindsay Lohan's character says, "In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it."

During the viral moment that inspired the Halloween outfit, Kendall visited her mom, Kris Jenner, and began to prepare herself a snack after denying her mom's offer to have their chef make one for her. She then proceeded to awkwardly cut the cucumber and at one point, crossed her hands over one another while she held the knife in one hand and the end of the cucumber with the other.

After being warned by her mom to "be careful," she admitted that she is "kinda scared" and looked at the camera to tell viewers: "I'm definitely not a good cutter, so don't zoom in on me. I'm not professional whatsoever."

The Kardashians/Hulu

Her sister Kylie Jenner also poked fun at the viral moment when she posted a TikTok video from their sister Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding ceremony to Travis Barker and wrote: "Me and cucumber girl."

After the moment began to gain traction on the internet, Jenner wrote "Tragic!" in a post responding to the comments.

