The Funniest Memes About Kendall Jenner's Pepsi Ad Fiasco

The controversial Pepsi ad starring Kendall Jenner may have been short-lived, but unfortunately for those involved its legacy will be immortalized on the internet forever.
The spot—which depicted the reality star easing the tension between police officers and protestors with a can of Pepsi—was widely seen as insensitive and tone deaf, prompting the company to pull the ad just one day after it was released.
Everyone from Lena Dunham to Madonna to Bernice King have since skewered the ad, and as is common in the age of social media, many others took to their keyboards to express their feelings. Memes soon flooded the Twitterverse, many pointing out the absurdity of the concept by using famous civil rights images.
We’ll let you scroll through and enjoy for yourself.
Others harkened back to Pepsi commercials of years past, when their celebrity endorsements were decidedly more light-hearted—like this one from 2001 starring Britney Spears (with an uncomfortable cameo from presidential candidate turned Viagra spokesperson Bob Dole).
…or this one featuring Beyoncé through the years.
…or this one, starring Britney and Beyoncé, not to mention Pink and Enrique Iglesias.
Ahh, simpler times.