The Funniest Memes About Kendall Jenner's Pepsi Ad Fiasco

The controversial Pepsi ad starring Kendall Jenner may have been short-lived, but unfortunately for those involved its legacy will be immortalized on the internet forever.

The spot—which depicted the reality star easing the tension between police officers and protestors with a can of Pepsi—was widely seen as insensitive and tone deaf, prompting the company to pull the ad just one day after it was released.

Everyone from Lena Dunham to Madonna to Bernice King have since skewered the ad, and as is common in the age of social media, many others took to their keyboards to express their feelings. Memes soon flooded the Twitterverse, many pointing out the absurdity of the concept by using famous civil rights images.

We’ll let you scroll through and enjoy for yourself.

"Now just wait one second officers. I have a Pepsi." pic.twitter.com/NW0sddKOOI — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2017

"I'M TELLIN' YOU I GAVE THE OFFICER A PEPSI AND HE TOOK HIS HAND OFF HIS NIGHT STICK!" "Whoa slow down lemme get this straight…" pic.twitter.com/pM1uy66vft — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) April 5, 2017

"STOP GUYS! I have a Pepsi multi pack in my car!!" pic.twitter.com/z9dc2MKqd2 — #ResistTrump (@WeDumpTheTrump) April 6, 2017

BREAKING: Donald Trump launches giant Pepsi can to North Korea in an attempt to end conflict pic.twitter.com/mJ5lSGVoDD — Cock J Riley🦃 (@alexrileyiscool) April 6, 2017

Others harkened back to Pepsi commercials of years past, when their celebrity endorsements were decidedly more light-hearted—like this one from 2001 starring Britney Spears (with an uncomfortable cameo from presidential candidate turned Viagra spokesperson Bob Dole).

Anyways back to a REAL Pepsi commercial, the company paid Britney Spears $60 million dollars to sign the deal! pic.twitter.com/TOt2SAiCjS — I did something bad (@TheGloryBritney) April 5, 2017

…or this one featuring Beyoncé through the years.

The only Pepsi commercial that really matters pic.twitter.com/4VNZOJ4Tjl — Verified Account (@THEREALTYMULA) April 6, 2017

…or this one, starring Britney and Beyoncé, not to mention Pink and Enrique Iglesias.

this is the only pepsi ad i know pic.twitter.com/udCfXI3wel" — The Sensei (@Oriaku_Ebuka) April 6, 2017

Ahh, simpler times.