Kylie and Kendall Jenner Visit the Aspen Bar Where 'RHOBH' Tequila Drama Took Place: 'All Love'

Kendall Jenner is weighing in on #tequilagate.

The 818 Tequila founder, whose liquor brand was at the center of a fight during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, made light of the drama during a trip to Aspen.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, Kendall and Kylie Jenner visited the Aspen store where Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton's tequila tension started.

The Jenner sisters recorded the video at Kemo Sabe, a Western clothing store that was part of the RHOBH cast's disastrous trip to Aspen. In the TikTok, the Jenners recreated the infamous argument. Kylie and Kendall sip on shots of 818 Tequila while the audio of Rinna and Hilton plays.

"I just want to try it because it's my friend Kendall Jenner's tequila," Rinna said. "I just haven't tried it."

Hilton, who is an investor in Casa Del Sol tequila, heard Rinna's praise for Jenner's tequila and said, "I cannot f—ing believe what she just said."

The clip shows the 818 Tequila bottle labeled with a tag that says "Kendall's Tequila" and Eva Longoria's Casa Del Sol tequila is labeled "Kathy's Tequila."

Despite her loyalty to her own brand, the supermodel doesn't take sides in the TikTok. "All love for Kathy and Lisa," Kendall wrote in the caption.

The audio comes from season 12 of the Bravo reality TV show during what's been dubbed "tequila-gate." For a girls trip to Aspen, the cast visited housewife Kyle Richards' favorite spot, Kemo Sabe. There, Richards planned for all of the Bravo ladies to get measured for custom-made hats and rented a space for the women to drink.

Hilton was happy to see Casa Del Sol Tequila, which she and her daughters, Paris and Nicky, invested in, was being served at the bar and announced that it was available. She quickly turned furious when Lisa Rinna asked the bartender for a taste of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

After taking a sip, Rinna loudly marveled at its sweet taste.

Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna bravo

Hilton was angered by the tasting and left the store. On her way out, Hilton could be heard mumbling that Rinna's actions were "too f—ing disgusting." She also said, "I am f—ing pissed off!" Her anger was also directed at Richards for not backing her up in the situation.

The drama between Hilton and Rinna continued throughout the season and spread to other members of the cast. There was no resolution for the women even during the three-part reunion on the show which aired in October.

The premiere date for season 13 has yet to be revealed, causing viewers to speculate that the series is delayed due to additional drama. But when asked about a potential date for RHOBH, Richards told Extra, "I think 'pause' is the word of the moment; it sounds more dramatic than it actually is. I think we just kind of want to shift our schedule."

She explained, "We used to start in April, it's kind of inched its way over the years, but we are starting later this time," Richards expanded on the typical timeline. "People think there must be some drama, 'they are starting late,' it's not that serious."