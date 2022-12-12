Kylie and Kendall Jenner Visit the Aspen Bar Where 'RHOBH' Tequila Drama Took Place: 'All Love'

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila sparked drama between 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna

By
Published on December 12, 2022 01:41 PM
Kylie and Kendall Jenner RHOBH Tequila Drama
Photo: Kendall Jenner/TikTok;

Kendall Jenner is weighing in on #tequilagate.

The 818 Tequila founder, whose liquor brand was at the center of a fight during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, made light of the drama during a trip to Aspen.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, Kendall and Kylie Jenner visited the Aspen store where Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton's tequila tension started.

The Jenner sisters recorded the video at Kemo Sabe, a Western clothing store that was part of the RHOBH cast's disastrous trip to Aspen. In the TikTok, the Jenners recreated the infamous argument. Kylie and Kendall sip on shots of 818 Tequila while the audio of Rinna and Hilton plays.

"I just want to try it because it's my friend Kendall Jenner's tequila," Rinna said. "I just haven't tried it."

Hilton, who is an investor in Casa Del Sol tequila, heard Rinna's praise for Jenner's tequila and said, "I cannot f—ing believe what she just said."

The clip shows the 818 Tequila bottle labeled with a tag that says "Kendall's Tequila" and Eva Longoria's Casa Del Sol tequila is labeled "Kathy's Tequila."

Despite her loyalty to her own brand, the supermodel doesn't take sides in the TikTok. "All love for Kathy and Lisa," Kendall wrote in the caption.

The audio comes from season 12 of the Bravo reality TV show during what's been dubbed "tequila-gate." For a girls trip to Aspen, the cast visited housewife Kyle Richards' favorite spot, Kemo Sabe. There, Richards planned for all of the Bravo ladies to get measured for custom-made hats and rented a space for the women to drink.

Hilton was happy to see Casa Del Sol Tequila, which she and her daughters, Paris and Nicky, invested in, was being served at the bar and announced that it was available. She quickly turned furious when Lisa Rinna asked the bartender for a taste of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

After taking a sip, Rinna loudly marveled at its sweet taste.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a>
Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna. bravo

Hilton was angered by the tasting and left the store. On her way out, Hilton could be heard mumbling that Rinna's actions were "too f—ing disgusting." She also said, "I am f—ing pissed off!" Her anger was also directed at Richards for not backing her up in the situation.

The drama between Hilton and Rinna continued throughout the season and spread to other members of the cast. There was no resolution for the women even during the three-part reunion on the show which aired in October.

The premiere date for season 13 has yet to be revealed, causing viewers to speculate that the series is delayed due to additional drama. But when asked about a potential date for RHOBH, Richards told Extra, "I think 'pause' is the word of the moment; it sounds more dramatic than it actually is. I think we just kind of want to shift our schedule."

She explained, "We used to start in April, it's kind of inched its way over the years, but we are starting later this time," Richards expanded on the typical timeline. "People think there must be some drama, 'they are starting late,' it's not that serious."

Related Articles
Kyle Richards and Maurico Umansky attend An Evening with Maria Bello Benefiting We Advance at a private residence on June 9, 2012 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage; Kathy Hiltonattends the 29th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Kyle Richards' Husband '1,000%' Supports Her 'If She's Not Ready to Reconcile' with Kathy Hilton
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 10: Rick Hilton, Kathy Hilton and actress Lisa Rinna attend the Audi Golden Globes Celebration with Nominee Anna Paquin at the Sunset Tower Hotel on January 10, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Parry/WireImage)
'RHOBH' Teases Kathy Hilton's 'Meltdown' as Lisa Rinna Says 'The World Thinks She Is Somebody That She's Not'
Erika Girardi Doubles Down on Claim Kathy Hilton Used Gay Slur in Aspen: 'I Was There'
'RHOBH' 's Erika Girardi Doubles Down on Claim That Kathy Hilton Used Gay Slur in Aspen: 'I Was There'
Kathy Hilton Confirms She Won’t Return to RHOBH If Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi Are Asked Back
Kathy Hilton Says She Won't Return to 'RHOBH' If Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi Stay: 'Absolutely Not'
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton
'RHOBH' 's Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's 'Years of Family Trauma' Caused 'Tense Energy' at Reunion
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards and Kyle Richards
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama
AltaMed Health Services' Power Up, We Are The Future Gala - Arrivals
'RHOBH' : Kyle Richards Downplays Kathy Hilton Drama for Fear Relationship Will 'Get to a Place I Can't Repair'
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton
Kathy Hilton Gets Real About Family Rough Patch as Kyle Richards Confirms 'RHOBH' Is on 'Pause'
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
Kyle Richards and Farrah Aldjufrie arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California, Paris Hilton attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022
Kyle Richards' Daughter Admits She and Paris Hilton Are 'Very Defensive of Our Moms' amid Family Strain
nicki hilton
Nicky Hilton Says 'RHOBH' Is Now 'Mean-Spirited' and 'Negative' amid Mother Kathy Hilton's Feuds
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Kathy Hilton attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
Kathy Hilton's Breakdown – Over a Conga Line – Wreaks Havoc on Final Hours of 'RHOBH' Trip to Aspen
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
'RHOBH' : Kathy Hilton Denies Using Gay Slur, Feuds with Lisa Rinna as Drama with Sister Kyle Hits a Peak
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Lisa Rinna attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Lisa Rinna Compares Herself to The Rock as She Says Being Booed at BravoCon Was 'Fabulous'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Lisa Rinna attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
'RHOBH' 's Lisa Rinna Gets Booed — Twice! — During a Surprise Appearance at BravoCon
lisa rinna, kathy hilton, Costar Crystal Kung Minkoff
Lisa Rinna Calls Out 'RHOBH' Costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for Allegedly 'Omitting' Details from Aspen Drama