Kendall Jenner Gets Festive in Green Apron While Cooking with Pal Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin are getting in the holiday spirit!

On Wednesday night, the model besties got together to whip up a meal, embracing the holidays with some Christmas music and festive aprons.

Jenner seemed to be leading the duo in their cooking endeavors, as she referred to herself as "chef Kenny" in a mirror selfie posted on her Instagram Story. The 25-year-old rocked a green apron, patterned with birds and flora.

Baldwin, 24, gave fans a sneak peek at Jenner preparing some sweet potato slices at the kitchen's island, adding Mariah Carey's holiday classic song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," over the clip.

When Jenner noticed her pal recording her, she gave the camera a sweet smile.

Over the weekend, Baldwin spent some quality time with husband Justin Bieber as the couple decked their halls for the upcoming holidays.

The 26-year-old "Yummy" singer expressed his appreciation for his wife on his Instagram Story Sunday, sharing a side-by-side comparison of photos showing him decorating a Christmas tree in 2017 and again this year.

In the throwback shot, a shirtless Bieber is shown placing a star atop the tree alone, while the 2020 picture features the sweater-clad Baldwin watching from below as her husband (dressed in a blue hoodie and matching beanie) puts on the final touch.

"Way better with you baby," Bieber wrote of the photos.

The "Holy" singer also shared a time-lapse video of their decorating process to his Instagram feed, as well as two photos of their finished tree.

Meanwhile, Jenner also showed off "holidays at kenny's" on Instagram, with a cameo from her dog.