Kendall Jenner Faces Accusations of Cultural Appropriation In New 818 Tequila Ad

Kendall Jenner's ad for her new tequila brand is being met with backlash after many felt it was cultural appropriation.

Since announcing she was entering the tequila business in February, the 25-year-old model launched her 818 tequila in California this week with an advertisement promoting her product.

In the 818 ad, Jenner can be seen riding a horse through an agave farm in Jalisco, Mexico wearing braided pigtails before cheersing her liquor with native farmers.

"What an incredible experience i have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it's beautiful culture, and the beautiful people! @drink818 has launched in California... we will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!" she captioned the post.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is now facing criticism for the video, with many accusing her of appropriating Mexican culture.

"No miss Kendall, we do not ride in horses all the time, no we do not wear our hair in braids all the time, no workers do not get to drink the tequila (also that's not the way you drink it) + workers do not work with that kind of clothes and finally, your advertisement is so whitewashed/california vibes. Jalisco is not California, so don't try to make it that way," said one Twitter user on a thread that has been liked over 25,000 times.

Kendal Jenner Credit: 818 Tequila

"YOU'VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME.....leave it to Kendall to be as tone deaf as possible, this is so offensive. Modeling that chic migrant worker look for her tequila brand," added another Twitter user.

Jenner ultimately disabled the comments under the photos on her Instagram. (And a representative for Jenner did not respond to a request for comment.)

A number of fans came to Jenner's defense, pointing out that male celebrities such as George Clooney and Dwayne Johnson have also released similar advertisements posing with agave farmers in Jalisco for the release of their own tequila brands in the past without backlash.

"I get why Kendal shouldn't own a tequila & I'm for it, BUT why don't y'all have that same energy with every celebrity who owns a tequila that isn't Mexican ????" tweeted one fan.

Critics are urging tequila consumers to instead shop brands with Latinx founders, like La Gritona.

Previously, Jenner was accused of appropriating civil rights movements in a 2017 Pepsi ad. In the clip, Jenner played the part of a model who ditches a photo shoot to join a group of protesters in the street and calms the chaos by handing a police officer a can of Pepsi.