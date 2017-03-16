The model shares the recipe that she makes "better than anyone else"

Kendall Jenner Shares the 'Super Simple' Dish That She 'Could Eat for Every Meal'

We’ve already established that the items on Kendall Jenner‘s standard grocery list do not a meal make, but that doesn’t mean she can’t hang in the kitchen.

“I don’t cook that much besides my standard eggs, avocado and toast breakfast, but when I do, I have a few super simple recipes that I consider my ‘specialties’,” the reality star writes in a post on her app titled “The Dish I Cook for Dinner Better Than Anyone Else”.

Her signature dinner that she “could eat for every meal,” she reveals, is pasta with peas. Alright, not exactly Julia Child stuff, but hey, she said it was simple. “I always have all the ingredients on hand,” she adds.

Jenner shares her full recipe below, but you really don’t need one. Just sauté chopped onion in a pan then add a clove of minced garlic and a bag of frozen peas until warmed through. Toss it all with cooked fettuccine, grated Parmesan cheese, and season with salt and pepper.

To make it saucy, Jenner goes to the old pasta water trick—the same one used by Jennifer Aniston (and pretty much every Italian chef ever). Before you drain your pasta, save a cup of the starchy cooking water and toss it with the pasta, cheese and veggies. This gives a creamy consistency without adding any cream at all.

While Kendall may not be the most culinarily-inclined of the KarJenner sisters, no one can really argue with cheesy pasta.

Kendall Jenner’s Pasta with Peas

16 oz. fettucine

½ onion, chopped

1 bag, frozen peas

1 clove minced garlic

¼ cup grated Parmesan

Salt and ground pepper

½ lemon

1. Over medium heat, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

2. Add pasta and cook until al dente and drain. Save 1 cup of pasta water.

3. In large saucepan, sauté onions until softened. Add peas and garlic and sauté for another 3 minutes.

4. Stir in Parmesan and pasta, moistening with the reserved pasta water.